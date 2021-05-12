U.S. Senate panel approves tech bill to address China

Article content

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Senate committee voted 24-4 to pass a compromise measure authorizing more than $110 billion for basic and advanced technology research over five years in the face of rising competitive pressure from China.

The “Endless Frontier” act would authorize most of the money, $100 billion, over five years to invest in basic and advanced research, commercialization, and education and training programs in key technology areas, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, advanced communications, biotechnology and advanced energy.

The bill must still be approved by the full U.S. Senate and the U.S. House is working on a similar effort.

“This legislation will allow the United States to out-compete countries like China, create more good-paying American jobs and help improve our country’s economic and national security,” said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who sponsored the bill along with Senator Todd Young, a Republican from Indiana.

Schumer said in a statement after the vote that he intended for the full Senate to “consider and finish” the legislation before the end of the month, and that he expected strong bipartisan support.