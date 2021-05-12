U.S. removes Xiaomi from government blacklist, parties to resolve litigation By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Xiaomi is seen inside the company’s office in Bengaluru, India, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

(Reuters) – The U.S department of Defense will remove Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi (OTC:) Corp from a government blacklist, a court filing showed.

The filing stated that the two parties would agree to resolve their ongoing litigation without further contest, bringing to an end a brief and controversial spat between the hardware company and Washington.

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this year the U.S. Department of Defense, under the Trump administration, designated the firm as a company with ties to China’s military and placed it on a list that would restrict U.S. investment in the company.

Xiaomi quickly responded by filing a lawsuit against the U.S. government, calling its placement “unlawful and unconstitutional” and denying any ties to China’s military.

In March, under the new Biden administration, a federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of the blacklisting.

Shares in Xiaomi rose over 6% in Hong Kong as news of the decision spread.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR