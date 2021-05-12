Home Business U.S. money markets bet on a full rate hike by end-2022 By...

U.S. money markets bet on a full rate hike by end-2022 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows U.S. 100-dollar bank notes taken in Tokyo August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. money markets on Wednesday moved fully to price in a quarter point U.S. interest rate increase by end-2022 after stronger-than-expected inflation.

Eurodollar futures contracts expiring in December 2022 now price in 25 bps in rate increases by the end of next year compared to 22 bps before the data.

U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected as booming demand amid a reopening economy pushed against supply constraints.

Futures contracts in 2023 also pointed to higher rates with June 2023 contracts pricing 45 bps in cumulative rate hikes until then compared to 41 bps before the data.

As U.S. Treasury yields rose, European bond yields headed higher and stocks came under pressure.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©