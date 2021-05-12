U.S. Inflation Surges to 13-Year High of 4.2% By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Geoffrey Smith
Investing.com — U.S. inflation surged to its highest rate since the eve of the 2008 financial crisis in April, as last year’s collapse in oil prices and a nascent economic recovery combined to generate the kind of number that many market participants have feared.
The consumer price index rose 4.2% from a year ago, according to government data released on Wednesday, well above consensus forecasts for 3.6%. However, the 0.8% rise in prices in April alone made clear that the spike wasn’t entirely a result of distortions from last year, when prices briefly dipped below zero against a Covid-19-driven collapse in demand.
