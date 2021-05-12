U.S. FAA to require strengthening key part on Boeing 777 engine

Article content

WASHINGTON — The head of the Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday the agency is going to mandate strengthening a key engine part on Boeing 777-200 planes equipped with Pratt & Whitney (PW) engines like the one involved in an emergency landing in February.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told a U.S. House committee that the agency is “requiring the manufacturers to address strengthen(ing) the cowling.”

The agency said in a separate statement the “exact timing” of the new requirements and expected airworthiness directive “will depend on the completion of design and engineering work and will be approved by the FAA.”

He also said the agency was working with Boeing Co and PW to ensure “the structure around the engine, the cowling and the inlet area, does not damage the aircraft structure.”

A United Airlines 777 PW4000 engine failed shortly after takeoff from Denver on Feb. 20, showering debris over nearby cities, but no one was injured and the plane safely returned to the airport.

The FAA in February ordered immediate inspections of 777 planes with PW4000 engines before further flights, after the National Transportation Safety Board found a cracked fan blade on the United engine was consistent with metal fatigue.