U.S. consumer prices surge in April By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a face mask due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic browses toys at a Target store in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania U.S. November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected as booming demand amid a reopening economy pushed against supply constraints, which could fuel financial market fears of a lengthy period of higher inflation.

The consumer price index jumped 0.8% last month after rising 0.6% in March, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI soared 0.9%. The so-called core CPI rose 0.3% in March.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the overall CPI climbing 0.2% and the core CPI rising 0.3%.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR