U.S. administers nearly 264.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

The United States has administered 264,680,844 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 337,089,765 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 263,132,561 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 11 out of 334,081,065 doses delivered.

The agency said 153,986,312 people had received at least one dose, while 117,647,439 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)