Toyota fourth-quarter operating profit nearly doubles from year-ago By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen at its booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor (NYSE:) Corp reported on Wednesday its fourth-quarter operating profit jumped 92%, nearly doubling since last year as it shrugged off chip-supply issues and as its sales recovered from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan’s biggest automaker posted an operating profit of 689.8 billion yen ($6.34 billion) in the January-March quarter, beating an estimate of 641.5 billion yen from 10 analysts compiled by Refinitiv. The profit was 369.9 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.
($1 = 108.8700 yen)
