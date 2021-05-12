This Is Us Is Set To End With Season Six

“We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons.”
Although the announcement of This Is Us’ final season may come as a surprise, some fans have seen this coming since May of 2019.
Two years ago, NBC revealed that they were renewing the award-winning series for three more seasons, which would make season six its last.
The show’s creator Dan Fogelman has also been very open about season three being the “midpoint” of the show, saying the series was not going to have a long run like other NBC programs.
“We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons,” he told THR in April 2019. “So we have a very direct plan.”
“I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future,” Fogelman said at the time. “We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is.”
Whether This Is Us has 18 or more episodes for the final season still has yet to be determined. But I am very hopeful that Fogelman will write a beautiful ending for all of the characters.
