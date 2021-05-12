Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank

Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan may raise its COVID-19 alert level in the “coming days,” Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Wednesday, warning of an extremely serious situation on the island which has so far controlled the pandemic well, sending the stock market tanking.

On Tuesday, Taiwan announced plans to restrict public gatherings as a result of a cluster of six new cases with no clear infection source, an unusual outbreak for the island that had kept a tight lid on community outbreaks.

Describing the situation as “very serious,” Chen told parliament the level could be lifted a notch to three, limiting gatherings to five people indoors and 10 outdoors, as well as closing of non-essential businesses.

“If there is the slightest failure in containment, then we will soon enter level three,” Chen said.

The benchmark stock index fell more than 8% on worries over the new cases, though infections are still relatively few.

“If (the COVID-19 alert status) is raised to level three, a lot of businesses won’t be able to operate, and at level four classes and offices will be closed,” said Yeason Jung, an analyst at Capital Futures in Taiwan. “There are short-term panic selling pressures emerging.”

Taiwan Deputy Finance Minister Frank Juan said stock market and economic fundamentals are sound.