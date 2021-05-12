Taiwan warns COVID alert level could rise, but not yet, shares tumble

Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan reported its largest daily rise in domestic COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while the stock market tanked after the health minister warned the island could move to a higher alert level, though he later clarified that step was not imminent.

Early and effective prevention steps succeeded in shielding Taiwan from the worst of the pandemic, with just 1,231 infections reported so far.

But markets have been on edge since renewed domestic outbreaks began late last month, with 16 new domestic cases announced on Wednesday setting a record daily high.

Taiwan’s benchmark stock index was down more than 8% at one point in a fall that accelerated as Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told parliament the alert level could be raised, potentially leading to strict new limits on gatherings and closure of non-essential businesses.

The index regained some ground but still closed down 4.1%, its biggest percentage fall since March 2020.

The health minister later told reporters that the government would not be ordering a shift to stiffer restrictions for now. “We are not going to raise the alert level yet,” Chen told reporters.

While Taiwan has plenty of stocks of personal protective gear, including face masks, people must not rest on their laurels, he added.