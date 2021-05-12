Taiwan stocks eye worst day since 1994 on COVID-19 risk; Asian markets dip

Matilda Colman
Taiwan stocks slid more than 8% on

Wednesday and were headed for their worst day in over 26 years

as authorities mulled tighter restrictions to tackle a rise in

domestic COVID-19 cases, while other Asian equities fell on

concerns over higher inflation.

Equities in Taipei tumbled 8.6% and the Taiwan

dollar weakened 0.2% as health authorities said they

may raise the country’s COVID-19 alert level in “coming days.”

The possible restrictions, which would mean closure of

non-essential businesses, came after a cluster of six new cases

with no clear infection source was found on Tuesday, an unusual

outbreak for the island that has kept a tight lid on community

outbreaks.

The equity rout prompted the country’s deputy finance

minister to call for calm, saying the stock market’s

fundamentals were sound.

Taiwan stocks had rallied more than 100% from lows in March

last year to end-April, buoyed by strong demand for the

country’s chips and electronics exports as the work-from-home

shift boosted demand for home electronics.

Elsewhere, shares in Seoul slipped 1.7%, while Thai

equities were off nearly 1%. Regional currencies were

also weaker, with export-focused units such as the won

, the Singapore dollar and baht losing

most.

Despite various U.S. Federal Reserve officials reiterating a

firmly dovish policy stance, investors worried that higher

inflation from a spike in commodity prices could force the Fed

to raise interest rates. U.S. inflation data due later in the

day also added to nerves.

“Markets are calling the Fed’s bluff, fearing that the Fed

may need to hike rates more quickly and aggressively than

expected. Today’s U.S. CPI release will be a big focus for more

clues,” said Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia and Europe strategist

at TD Securities.

“Should the Fed hint at an earlier taper, it would likely

put pressure on Asian markets, with a likely firmer dollar

weighing on Asian FX and higher U.S. yields pressurizing Asian

local currency bonds and equities,” Kotecha said.

While Asian central banks are less sensitive to U.S. rates

than previously, inflationary pressures in the region were

starting to build, he added.

The Philippine market slipped 1.5% to hit its lowest

since Oct. 30, 2020. The central bank is slated to announce its

monetary policy decision soon, where it is expected to keep

interest rates unchanged at a record low.

Indonesian markets were closed for the Eid festival.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Taiwan Cement Corp and Asia Cement Corp

were among top losers on the Taiwan Stock Index, down

over 5% each

** Malaysia’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 0.5 basis points

at 3.142%​,​ while the 3-year benchmark yield is up 0.1 basis

points at 2.061%​​

** In the Philippines, top index losers are Megaworld Corp

, down 4.03%, and SM Prime Holdings Inc, down

3.53%

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0420 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK

DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD

% % %

Japan -0.22 -5.15 <.n2>

China EC>

India +0.00 -0.37 <.ns ei>

Malaysi -0.27 -2.59 <.kl a se>

Philipp -0.01 +0.34 <.ps ines i> 4

S.Korea 11>

Singapo -0.27 -0.60 <.st re i>

Taiwan -0.17 +1.72 <.tw ii>

Thailan -0.45 -4.07 <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok; editing by Richard Pullin)

