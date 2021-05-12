Taiwan stocks eye worst day since 1994 on COVID-19 risk; Asian markets dip

Article content

Taiwan stocks slid more than 8% on

Wednesday and were headed for their worst day in over 26 years

as authorities mulled tighter restrictions to tackle a rise in

domestic COVID-19 cases, while other Asian equities fell on

concerns over higher inflation.

Equities in Taipei tumbled 8.6% and the Taiwan

dollar weakened 0.2% as health authorities said they

may raise the country’s COVID-19 alert level in “coming days.”

The possible restrictions, which would mean closure of

non-essential businesses, came after a cluster of six new cases

with no clear infection source was found on Tuesday, an unusual

outbreak for the island that has kept a tight lid on community

outbreaks.

The equity rout prompted the country’s deputy finance

minister to call for calm, saying the stock market’s

fundamentals were sound.

Taiwan stocks had rallied more than 100% from lows in March

last year to end-April, buoyed by strong demand for the

country’s chips and electronics exports as the work-from-home

shift boosted demand for home electronics.

Elsewhere, shares in Seoul slipped 1.7%, while Thai

equities were off nearly 1%. Regional currencies were

also weaker, with export-focused units such as the won

, the Singapore dollar and baht losing