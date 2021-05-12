Soybeans retreat from 8-1/2-year high as dollar holds gains

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. soybean futures fell 1% on Thursday as a strong dollar pushed prices off an eight-and-half-year high touched in the previous session, although tight global supplies provided a floor to the market.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.1% to $16.24-1/4 a bushel by 0150 GMT, having firmed 1.7% on Wednesday, when prices hit a September 2012 high of $16.67-1/2.

* The most-active corn futures were down 1.7% to $7.02-1/4 a bushel, near the session low of $6.98-1/2 – the lowest since May 5. Corn closed down 1% in the previous session.

* The most-active wheat futures were down 0.6% to $7.25-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.6% on Wednesday.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture projected U.S. 2021/22 soybean ending stocks at 140 million bushels, roughly in line with trade expectations but up only slightly from the 120 million bushels expected at the end of 2020/21, a seven-year low.

* The USDA projected U.S. 2021/22 corn ending stocks at 1.507 billion bushels, up from 1.257 billion expected at the end of 2020/21, and above the average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll for 1.344 billion.

* The USDA lowered its estimate of Brazil’s 2020/21 corn crop to 102 million tonnes, from 109 million last month, while Brazilian government supply agency Conab lowered its forecast to 106.413 million tonnes, from 108.966 million in April.