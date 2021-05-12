South Korean won, Thai baht fall; Taiwan dollar edges higher

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0154 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S.

DOLLAR

Change on the day at

0154 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 109.510 109.65 +0.13

Taiwan dlr 27.927 27.955 +0.10

Korean won 1129.800 1124.7 -0.45

Baht 31.290 31.22 -0.22

Yuan 6.453 6.4575 +0.08

Change so

far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 109.510 103.24 -5.73

Taiwan dlr 27.927 28.483 +1.99

Korean won 1129.800 1086.20 -3.86

Baht 31.290 29.96 -4.25

Yuan 6.453 6.5283 +1.17

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)