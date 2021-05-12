South Korean won, Thai baht fall; Taiwan dollar edges higher

Article content
The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0154 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S.
DOLLAR
Change on the day at
0154 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct
day Move
Japan yen 109.510 109.65 +0.13
Taiwan dlr 27.927 27.955 +0.10
Korean won 1129.800 1124.7 -0.45
Baht 31.290 31.22 -0.22
Yuan 6.453 6.4575 +0.08
Change so
far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct
Move
Japan yen 109.510 103.24 -5.73
Taiwan dlr 27.927 28.483 +1.99
Korean won 1129.800 1086.20 -3.86
Baht 31.290 29.96 -4.25
Yuan 6.453 6.5283 +1.17
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)