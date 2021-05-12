Sonos raises annual forecast, beats analyst estimates on sales and profits By Reuters

(Reuters) – Connected speaker maker Sonos (NASDAQ:) Inc on Wednesday raised its annual sales forecast above Wall Street expectations and posted second-quarter sales and profits that also beat expectations.

The Santa Barbara, California-based company forecast fiscal 2021 sales at a midpoint of $1.65 billion, above its prior forecast of $1.55 billion and above analyst expectations of $1.56 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. For the company’s fiscal second quarter ended April 3, the company said sales were $332.9 million, up 90% from the prior year, and adjusted profits were 31 cents per share, versus a loss of 34 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts had expected fiscal second-quarter sales of $248.41 million and an adjusted loss of 22 cents per share.

