SoftBank reports $37 billion Vision Fund profit on Coupang By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato



TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp on Wednesday reported a 4.027 trillion yen ($36.99 billion) fourth-quarter profit at its Vision Fund unit after booking a gain on investment Coupang, underscoring its recovery a year after a record loss.

Group net profit was 4.99 trillion yen in the year ended March. That compares with an 962 billion yen loss a year earlier after teetering tech bets https://www.reuters.com/article/softbank-group-results-idINKBN22U0KM depressed the value of its portfolio.

Market enthusiasm for tech stocks drove the public listing of SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm Coupang and used-car trading platform Auto1 Group and the rising share price of ride-hailing firm Uber (NYSE:) during the quarter.

Much of Vision Fund’s gain is on paper with the value of the portfolio locked up in the stock market amid concern over frothy valuations and a boom in special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) which has drawn regulatory scrutiny.

($1 = 108.8600 yen)