Shadow And Bone Cast In Other TV Shows And Movies

Bradly Lamb


1.

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian


Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Ben Barnes

Who he plays: Prince Caspian, who goes on the run when his usurping uncle has a son. It takes place 1300 years after The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

Where to watch: Disney Plus

2.

Locked Up Abroad: “Panamania”


Channel 5/National Geographic Channel

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Jessie Mei Li

Who they play: Christina Jocko, who agrees to run drugs from Panama for $10,000 and ends up getting five years in Panamanian prison.

Where to watch: Vimeo

3.

Voyagers


Lionsgate

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Archie Renaux

Who he plays: Alex, one of the young people who discovers terrible secrets — and how primal humans can be — on their mission to save the human race.

Where to watch: If you’re not comfortable seeing Voyagers in theaters, you can rent in on Amazon Prime.

4.

Doctor Who: “Demons of the Punjab”


BBC Studios

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Amita Suman

Who she plays: A young Umbreen who lives in 1947, and who is visited by the Doctor and Yasmin the day before the partition of India.

Where to watch: HBO Max

5.

Westworld


Warner Bros. Television Distribution/HBO

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Ben Barnes

Who he plays: Logan Delos, a member of the Delos Corporation who heads the company’s investment into Westworld.

Where to watch: HBO Max

6.

Free Rein


Netflix

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Freddy Carter

Who he plays: Pin Hawthorne, who works as a stable boy and becomes very close with Zoe.

Where to watch: Netflix

7.

Berlin Station


Epix

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Julian Kostov

Who he plays: Sergei Basarov, a Russian Spetsnaz sniper who’s aligned with Estonian tech CEO Volkov.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Premium

8.

The Musketeers


BBC/Dusan Martinek

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Howard Charles

Who he plays: Porthos, a Musketeer who help train D’Artagnan and is adamantly opposed to Emile’s plans to pack slave ships to send to the Americas.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime and Hulu

9.

Gold Digger


BBC One

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Ben Barnes and Archie Reneaux

Who they play: Barnes plays Benjamin Greene, who’s Julia’s 36-year-old boyfriend and Reneaux plays Leo Day, Julia’s son.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Premium


10.

Endeavor: “Pylon”


ITV/STV/UTV

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Kit Young

Who he plays: Young plays Chris in this episode where detective Endeavour returns to Oxford after the death of a schoolgirl.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

11.

Mr. Selfridge


ITV/PBS

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Zoë Wanamaker

Who she plays: Princess Marie, a trouble-making Russian princess whose son is marrying Selfridge’s eldest daughter.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Premium

12.

Guilt


Freeform

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Sujaya Dasgupta and Daisy Head.

Who they play: Head plays Grace Atwood, who’s accused of murder when her roommate is found dead in their flat, and Dasgupta plays Veena Patel, a journalist who’s consumed with advancing her career.

Where to watch: Freeform


13.

Stardust


Paramount Pictures

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Ben Barnes

Who he plays: Dunstan Thorn, who crosses over his village’s border and spends the night with Una. Nine months later, Dunstan learns that he has a son named Tristan.

Where to watch: Netflix

14.

Liar


ITV/Sundance TV

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Howard Charles

Who he plays: Carl Peterson, an army veteran who now repairs and maintains boats for a living, but who is also spiraling out of control.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

15.

Daughter


Filmhub

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Amita Suman

Who she plays: Lilah, a girl torn between her culture and a life without rules, who decides to run away with her secret boyfriend.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime

16.

Jackie & Ryan


Entertainment One

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Ben Barnes

Who he plays: Ryan, a train hopper who’s trying to become a musician and who meets Jackie, a single mom fighting to maintain custody over her daughter.

Where to watch: Tubi

17.

Game of Thrones: “The Last of the Starks”


HBO

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Danielle Galligan

Who she plays: Sarra, who’s present at the celebration of the Battle of Winterfell, and who tries to seduce Sandor Clegane but ends up leaving with Podrick Payne instead.

Where to watch: HBO Max

18.

15 Days


Boom Cymru/Channel 5 UK

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Freddy Carter

Who he plays: Tom, Hugh’s son who is always in need of some cash and who’s present when the family reunion ends in a murder.

Where to watch: Included with Amazon Prime Premium

19.

The Big Wedding


Lionsgate

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Ben Barnes

Who he plays: Alejandro Soto Griffin, who convinces his divorced parents to pretend they’re still married for his wedding.

Where to watch: Peacock

20.

Enforcement


Magnolia Pictures

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Simon Sears

Who he plays: Jens Høyer, one of two police officers who officers who become trapped in a maze of building while on routine patrol.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime

21.

The Syndicate


BBC One

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Daisy Head

Who she plays: Amy Stevenson, a maid at Hazelwood Manor, who goes missing after she wins the lottery.

Where to watch: Acorn TV

22.

The Outpost


The CW

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Amita Suman

Who she plays: Naya, former handmaiden to the queen and a secret Prime Order spy, who escapes her death sentence.

Where to watch: Buy on Amazon Prime or watch free with IMDb TV

23.

The Punisher


Netflix

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Ben Barnes

Who he plays: Billy Russo/Jigsaw, Castle’s former best friend who runs a private military corp named Anvil.

Where to watch: Netflix

24.

The Convent


Vertical Entertainment

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Freddy Carter

Who he plays: Ellis, a villager in love with Catherine and who has a lot of questions about The Sisters of the Eucharist.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

25.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone


Warner Bros. Pictures

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Zoë Wanamaker

Who she plays: Madam Hooch, the Quidditch referee and first-year students’ flying instructor.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime

26.

Alex Rider


Sony Pictures Television/Prime Video

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Howard Charles

Who he plays: Wolf, the leader of a squad in the Special Air Service (SAS), which is a special forces unit in the British Army.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Premium

27.

Harlots


ITV Encore/StarzPlay/Hulu

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Daisy Head

Who she plays: Kate Bottomley, a teenage farm girl who’s engaged but is sentenced to Bedlam after she’s discovered having sex in the stables with a servant.

Where to watch: Hulu

28.

And of course, Shadow and Bone: The Afterparty


Netflix

Shadow and Bone star to look out for: Ben Barnes, Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Amita Suman, Freddy Carter, and Kit Young

What they’re doing: This fun afterparty features the cast as they answer questions from the fans, talk about their combat scenes and play some “Army vs. Crows” trivia.

Where to watch: Netflix

Obviously there are a ton of other projects these actors and actresses are in — drop your favorites in the comments!

TV and Movies

