Shadow And Bone Cast In Other TV Shows And Movies

I am, in fact, Prince Caspian‘s #1 fan.
1.
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
2.
Locked Up Abroad: “Panamania”
3.
Voyagers
4.
Doctor Who: “Demons of the Punjab”
5.
Westworld
6.
Free Rein
7.
Berlin Station
8.
The Musketeers
9.
Gold Digger
10.
Endeavor: “Pylon”
11.
Mr. Selfridge
12.
Guilt
13.
Stardust
14.
Liar
15.
Daughter
16.
Jackie & Ryan
17.
Game of Thrones: “The Last of the Starks”
18.
15 Days
19.
The Big Wedding
20.
Enforcement
21.
The Syndicate
22.
The Outpost
23.
The Punisher
24.
The Convent
25.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
26.
Alex Rider
27.
Harlots
28.
And of course, Shadow and Bone: The Afterparty
Obviously there are a ton of other projects these actors and actresses are in — drop your favorites in the comments!
