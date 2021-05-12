Scoop Up These 2 Semiconductor Stocks on Pullbacks By StockNews



Qorvo (NASDAQ:) and Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:) were two stocks that have experienced steep corrections in recent weeks. However, there are signs that the selling pressure may relax and we could see a bounce in certain semiconductor stocks.The semiconductor industry has been quite volatile during the ongoing chip shortage. Some semiconductor experts insist the chip shortage will last well into 2022 while others are adamant the shortage will end at some point in ’21.

The cost of automobiles, computers, smartphones, and other devices/machines that are built with computer chips is increasing due to the reduction in chip supply. Add in ongoing inflation and there is even more reason for chipmakers as well as those that sell products with these essential chips to hike prices all the more. It is clear the supply and demands dynamic combined with increased overhead costs are being passed on to the consumer.

Qorvo (QRVO) and Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) have taken a beating as a result of the chip shortage and sector uncertainty. Semiconductor industry bulls view the recent pullbacks as buying opportunities. After all, consumers have amassed a record amount of savings during the pandemic. Furthermore, consumers’ pockets are lined thanks to the stimulus payments so it only makes sense that the demand for products with chips will hold steady despite elevated prices.

Qorvo (QRVO)

