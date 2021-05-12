Savaria Announces the Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

LAVAL, Quebec, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, today announced the voting results at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today (the “Meeting”).

Election of Directors

All the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular, prepared in connection with the Meeting, were elected as directors by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed without a ballot being conducted. The following represents the proxies received with regard to such matter:

Nominees IN FAVOR WITHHOLD (#) (%) (#) (%) Caroline Bérubé 43,838,366 94.30 2,650,547 5.70 Jean-Marie Bourassa 37,856,100 81.43 8,632,813 18.57 Marcel Bourassa 40,549,298 87.22 5,939,615 12.78 Sébastien Bourassa 37,880,871 81.48 8,608,042 18.52 Jean-Louis Chapdelaine 42,422,725 91.25 4,066,188 8.75 Peter Drutz 41,277,703 88.79 5,211,210 11.21 Sylvain Dumoulin 43,215,361 92.96 3,273,552 7.04 Alain Tremblay 41,775,707 89.86 4,713,206 10.14

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles for personal and commercial uses. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2,300 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Europe and China.