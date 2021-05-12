Republican leaders say infrastructure deal possible but can’t include tax hike By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The top Republican leaders in congress emerged from a White House meeting on Wednesday optimistic that a bipartisan agreement can be reached on a jobs and infrastructure package but warned that it can not include any raising of taxes as U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed.

© Reuters. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at his side following an infrastructure meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

