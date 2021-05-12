Refiners Stash Gasoline on Ships With Crucial Pipeline Cut Off

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Refiners on the U.S. Gulf Coast are booking ships to warehouse their growing fuel stockpiles after the shutdown of North America’s biggest petroleum pipeline cut off the nation’s fuel belt from major cities on the East Coast.

Valero Energy Corp., Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum Corp. have preliminarily rented four non-U.S. flagged ships that can stow almost 3 million barrels of fuels such as gasoline and diesel from 15 to 40 days, according to people familiar with the matter. The largest of the tankers has the capacity to hold 1 million barrels of refined product, they said.

The charters come as the outage on the Colonial Pipeline Co. system, which transports about 2.5 million barrels to the East Coast, enters its fourth day. Gas stations from Alabama to Virginia have reported gasoline shortages. Meanwhile, several refiners have rushed to secure ships to store their excess gasoline and diesel production to avoid taking the potentially expensive step of shutting operations until Colonial restarts, according to the people.

Before Colonial was attacked by hackers, America’s refiners were ratcheting up their operations to meet an expected spike in demand this summer as newly vaccinated Americans resume major travel. Onshore inventory in the Gulf Coast has already been filling up with their rising fuel production, making the need to find storage after the pipeline hack even more pressing. Filling stations are running dry in the U.S. South as the outage leaves limited options for getting fuel to market.