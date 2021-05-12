Reactions To Ellen’s Talk Show Ending

*Dakota Johnson has entered the chat.*

Earlier today, it was announced that The Ellen Show is coming to an end after 19 seasons. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show was no longer a “challenge,” which is the reason Ellen gave for the show’s end.

Ellen DeGeneres to End Talk Show: “It’s Just Not A Challenge Anymore” (Exclusive) https://t.co/d6XXpph67G

However, the ending of Ellen’s show comes in the wake of sexual misconduct and toxic workplace allegations, but, according to the statement, these events haven’t played a role in the final decision.


I’ll leave you to come draw your own conclusion.

And, of course, this news came out only 18 months after Dakota Johnson’s infamous interview*.


*Some say this was the beginning of the end for Ellen, but I digress.

So, here are some of the best reactions to this news:

it will NEVER not be funny to me that Ellen’s public downfall started when she lied about not being invited to Dakota Johnson’s party, when in reality she couldnt come because she was at a football game with her good friend George W Bush. https://t.co/nVJHddeaSD


