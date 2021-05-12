Proxy advisor PIRC recommends activist nominees in Exxon boardroom battle

Article content

Governance advisor Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (PIRC) on Wednesday recommended Exxon Mobil shareholders vote in favor of four hedge fund nominees in a bitter proxy fight seeking to overhaul the oil giant’s board.

Exxon and activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 are battling over board seats and Exxon’s strategy to meet demands for lower-carbon energy. The fund has nominated four board candidates and criticized existing directors for a lack of “credible plan” as energy markets shift to cleaner fuels.

London-based PIRC is the first of the major proxy advisory firms to release its report ahead of the company’s May 26 shareholder vote. Its report did not detail the reasons for its director recommendations.

It advised Exxon shareholders to vote for activist fund nominees – Gregory Goff, Anders Runevad, Kaisa Hietala and Alexander Karsner – and against five existing Exxon board members including Chief Executive Darren Woods.

PIRC also recommended that shareholders vote to split the combined CEO-board chairman roles at the largest U.S. oil company. A separate chair “can provide independent oversight of management and facilitates clearer lines of accountability with respect to corporate decisions,” it wrote.