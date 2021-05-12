Pelosi says she is ‘more optimistic’ about bipartisan infrastructure package

Article content

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday she was optimistic about the possibility of passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill after a White House meeting with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders, but sticking points remained.

“I felt optimistic about our ability to pass such a bill. I’m more optimistic now – more optimistic now about being able to do so in a bipartisan way. But we’ll see,” Pelosi told reporters outside the Capitol. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Chris Reese)