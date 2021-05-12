Online sales help supermarket operator Ahold beats expectations By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Ahold Delhaize logo is seen at the company’s headquarters in Zaandam, Netherlands August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Ahold Delhaize, a major operator of supermarket chains in the United States and Europe, on Wednesday reported better than expected first-quarter sales on the back of a strong performance online.
Net sales rose 5.8% at constant exchange rates to 18.3 billion euros ($22.2 billion), with online sales surging by 103%. A company compiled consensus forecast has predicted group sales of 17.4 billion euros.
Ahold said it was increasing its 2021 online sales outlook based on the performance.
($1 = 0.8247 euros)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.