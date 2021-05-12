Oil Stockpile Drops 427,000 Barrels, Less Than Expected: EIA By Investing.com



By Liz Moyer

Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles dropped by less than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

fell 427,000 barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 2.817 million barrels.

stockpiles, which include diesel and , fell 1.733 million barrels in the week against expectations for a draw of 1.080 million barrels, the EIA data showed.

were down 223,000 barrels. The fell 0.4%, according to the EIA report.

rose 378,000 barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a draw of 600,000 barrels.