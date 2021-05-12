Oil inches up on solid demand outlook as market awaits fresh cues

Article content

SINGAPORE — Oil prices edged up on Wednesday after a drop in U.S. crude inventories reinforced OPEC’s robust demand outlook, while the market awaited fresh updates on the Colonial Pipeline outage.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 11 cents, or 0.17%, to $65.39 a barrel at 0534 GMT, adding to a 36 cent rise on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures climbed 5 cents, or 0.07% to $68.60 a barrel, adding to a 23 cent gain on Tuesday.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed U.S. crude oil stocks fell by 2.5 million barrels in the week to May 7, according to two market sources.

The drop was slightly less than expected. Eight analysts polled by Reuters had estimated, on average, that crude stocks fell by 2.8 million barrels.

The drawdown came before the Colonial Pipeline was hit by a cyberattack last Friday which forced the pipeline, which transports more than 2.5 million barrels a day of fuel, to shut down. The operator said it hopes to restart a large portion of the network by the end of the week.

In the meantime, the market remained on edge, as gasoline stations from Florida to Virginia began running out of fuel on Tuesday as drivers rushed to top up their tanks and pump prices rocketed.