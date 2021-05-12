Oil climbs on demand outlook as market awaits fresh cues

Article content

LONDON — Oil prices rose on Wednesday on signs of a speedy economic recovery and upbeat forecasts for energy demand supported by vaccinations against COVID-19 although waves of infections in India and Brazil curbed gains.

Brent crude climbed 83 cents, or 1.2% to $69.38 a barrel at 1320 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude rose 86 cents, or 1.3%, to $66.14.

“Expectation that the economy and demand will recover rapidly have once again allowed Brent to climb,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report that demand for oil will exceed the output of top producers.

“The anticipated supply growth through the rest of this year comes nowhere close to matching our forecast for significantly stronger demand beyond the second quarter,” the IEA said.

Oil prices were also supported by the outlook from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which on Tuesday stuck to a forecast for a strong recovery in world oil demand in 2021, with growth in China and the United States outweighing the impact of the coronavirus crisis in India.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed that U.S. crude oil stocks fell by 2.5 million barrels in the week to May 7, two market sources said, a slightly lower than expected decline.