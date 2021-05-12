Nouveau Monde Provides Clarification on a Prior News Release

MONTREAL, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) issued a press release on March 11, 2021 (updated on March 13, 2021) (the “Press Release”) and filed a material change report on March 18, 2021 (the “MCR”) announcing the completion of a Front-End Loading engineering analysis (“FEL-1”) for Phase 2 of its large-scale commercial lithium-ion anode material project in Bécancour, Québec (the “LiB Anode Plant”).

The Press Release and the MCR contained information extracted from the FEL-1 prepared by the Company and reviewed and approved by Mr. Alain Mercier, P.Eng, an engineering consultant to the Company, including future-oriented financial information (the “FOFI”) for a period extending beyond December 31, 2022. The FOFI was included to provide the reader with elements of the financial information which the Company used in order to make a decision to move forward with the LiB Anode Plant.

However, according to section 4A.8 of Policy Statement to Regulation 51-102 Respecting Continuous Disclosure Obligations, FOFI should cover a period for which the information can be reasonably estimated and, in many cases, that time period should not go beyond the end of the reporting issuer’s next fiscal year which is December 31, 2022.

Therefore, the Company refiled the Press Release and the MCR on May 12, 2021 without the FOFI and advises investors not to rely on such FOFI made by the Company in the Press Release and the MCR to guide them in their investment decisions.

This news release is issued at the request of the Autorité des marchés financiers (Québec).

About Nouveau Monde

Nouveau Monde is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully-integrated source of green battery anode material in Québec, Canada. Targeting commercial operations by 2023, the Company is developing advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and enviable ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world’s leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability.

