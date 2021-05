New Zealand PM sets out plans to re-connect with post-pandemic world

Article content

WELLINGTON — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday her government will explore more travel “bubbles” and lead trade delegations later this year to re-connect with a post-pandemic world after more than a year of border closures.

Tough lockdowns and its geographical location has helped New Zealand eliminate the novel coronavirus within its borders, but left the country of 5 million isolated from the rest of the world.

With majority of its essential workers now being vaccinated and inoculation for the wider population starting in July, the government is preparing a plan for how it would reopen.

Ardern said New Zealand started rebuilding contact by opening quarantine-free travel with neighboring Australia and the South Pacific’s Cook Islands, and is considering more such travel bubble options.

“Niue is the natural next addition. Beyond that we are relatively open-minded, and I do anticipate there will be other countries we can explore opportunities with,” Ardern said in her pre-budget speech in Auckland.

More than 70,000 people landed in New Zealand from Australia since the travel bubble opened last month, and over 57,000 have traveled the other way, Ardern said.