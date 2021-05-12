MoneyGram to allow retail Bitcoin buying in the US By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Crypto adoption among mainstream payment service companies continues to grow, with MoneyGram set to join the list.

In a release issued on Wednesday, the global payment service announced a partnership with crypto exchange and (BTC) ATM operator Coinme Inc., to allow United States customers to withdraw their cryptocurrency holdings for cash across its point-of-sale outlets in the country.