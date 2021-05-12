MoneyGram to allow retail Bitcoin buying in the US By Cointelegraph

MoneyGram to allow retail Bitcoin buying in the US
Crypto adoption among mainstream payment service companies continues to grow, with MoneyGram set to join the list.
In a release issued on Wednesday, the global payment service announced a partnership with crypto exchange and (BTC) ATM operator Coinme Inc., to allow United States customers to withdraw their cryptocurrency holdings for cash across its point-of-sale outlets in the country.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.