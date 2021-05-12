Minnesota judge rules aggravated factors in George Floyd murder By Reuters

(Reuters) – A Minnesota judge ruled aggravating factors were involved in the death of George Floyd, opening the possibility of a longer sentence for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, court records revealed on Wednesday.

Chauvin – the white former officer convicted in Minnesota state court of murdering Floyd, a Black man – is scheduled to be sentenced on multiple murder and manslaughter convictions on June 25.

