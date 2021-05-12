Minnesota judge rules aggravated factors in George Floyd murder By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Children hold signs while people react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 20, 2021. REUTER
(Reuters) – A Minnesota judge ruled aggravating factors were involved in the death of George Floyd, opening the possibility of a longer sentence for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, court records revealed on Wednesday.
Chauvin – the white former officer convicted in Minnesota state court of murdering Floyd, a Black man – is scheduled to be sentenced on multiple murder and manslaughter convictions on June 25.
