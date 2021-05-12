Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Liam Hemsworth Song “Malibu”

“That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom and escapism,” she went on. “I lost that home along with many others in 2018. Here is a video of me writing it in my home studio.”

“I am one of the lucky ones,” Miley tweeted at the time. “My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong.”

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love,” Liam said in a post of his own. “Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires.”