Mexico to begin review of labor dispute at General Motors plant By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A view of the entrance to the plant of General Motors in Silao, in Guanajuato state, Mexico, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico on Wednesday said it would begin a review of labor practices at a General Motors (NYSE:) plant in central Mexico after a formal complaint from the office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR).
Mexico’s economy and labor ministries said in a statement they had received the USTR’s request for the Mexican government to “conduct a review of the alleged denial of rights to workers at the General Motors plant in Silao, Guanajuato.”
Mexican authorities have ordered GM’s union in the city of Silao to repeat a worker vote over their collective contract after detecting numerous “irregularities” in the initial process last month.
