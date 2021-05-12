Mexico to begin review of labor dispute at General Motors plant By Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico on Wednesday said it would begin a review of labor practices at a General Motors (NYSE:) plant in central Mexico after a formal complaint from the office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR).

Mexico’s economy and labor ministries said in a statement they had received the USTR’s request for the Mexican government to “conduct a review of the alleged denial of rights to workers at the General Motors plant in Silao, Guanajuato.”

Mexican authorities have ordered GM’s union in the city of Silao to repeat a worker vote over their collective contract after detecting numerous “irregularities” in the initial process last month.

