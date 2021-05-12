Mexico president welcomes U.S. labor action on GM plant By Reuters

Using powers under a new trade agreement that replaces NAFTA, the Biden administration on Wednesday asked Mexico to examine alleged labor rights violations at a GM pickup truck factory in the city of Silao, a move that could lead to tariffs on some of GM’s most profitable vehicles.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday welcomed a move by the United States against General Motors Co (NYSE:) for alleged labor violations at a Mexican factory, saying the two governments had to work together to protect workers.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador addresses to the nation on his second anniversary as the President of Mexico, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

