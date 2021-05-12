Maya Hawke Said She Didn’t Plan On Becoming An Actor

“The happiest place in the world for me was on set or on stage.”
Some things are just meant to be!
In a new interview with People, Maya Hawke opened up about how she became an actor even though she wasn’t sure if she wanted to pursue the profession or not.
“I was always just doing school plays and acting camp over the summer,” Hawke explained. “I guess it clicked for me that I wanted to do it professionally was when I realized that there were no school plays for adults.”
“The happiest place in the world for me was on set or on stage,” she continued.
Hawke got her big break when she starred as Robin in the Netflix series Stranger Things. And she thanks her acting legend parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman for helping her get into show business.
“I’m very grateful for the fact that they made it so easy for me to do the thing that I love,” Hawke said.
“I think I’ll get a couple chances on their name and then if I suck, I’ll get kicked out of the kingdom,” she added. “And that’s what should happen. So I’m just going to try not to suck.”
Hawke’s performance on Stranger Things was anything but bad. In fact, her character was greatly received in the LGBTQ+ community.
“It introduced me to an audience of my own generation and especially a lot of young gay women,” Hawke said. “Getting to meet people and communicate and create a character that’s meaningful to people is all an actor could ever hope for.”
Hawke’s journey has been incredible and it’s just getting started!
