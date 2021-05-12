Marrelli Trust Company Limited Names Taylor Dignan as President and CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marrelli Trust Company Limited (“Marrelli Trust”), a trust company committed to providing cost-effective, flexible and high-quality transfer agent and corporate trust services to both public and private companies today announced the appointment of Taylor Dignan as President and CEO. Dignan will be responsible for driving sales, field marketing, customer support and operational efficiencies for Marrelli Trust’s transfer agent and corporate trust solutions.

With Dignan’s background as a securities lawyer on Bay Street and joining Lisa Cripps, Head of Transfer Operations at Marrelli Trust and founder of Capital Transfer Agency Inc., Marrelli Trust now offers public and private companies specialist transfer agent and corporate trust solutions at extremely competitive prices. Together with its affiliates, Marrelli Support Services Inc. and DSA Corporate Services Inc., Marrelli Trust provides a comprehensive one-stop shop for any small-cap company needing to manage their obligations as a reporting issuer.

Dignan brings to Marrelli Trust his experience as a securities lawyer for small-cap companies focused on the mining, crypto, and fintech sectors. Dignan will also bring to the team in-depth knowledge of the regulatory landscape for financial institutions in British Columbia. To learn more about Dignan and his experience, please visit www.marrellitrust.ca/senior-team/.

“I am very excited to join Marrelli Trust and lead Marrelli Trust’s market expansion,” said Dignan. “Marrelli Trust’s expertise in the industry and cost competitiveness offers an easy choice for potential clients. I am eager to work with the team at Marrelli Trust to deliver on this opportunity.”

Marrelli Trust thanks James Atherton for his services as President and CEO during its launch as a transfer agent and corporate trustee. James Atherton will continue to serve as a director of Marrelli Trust. “Jim was instrumental in the launch of our transfer agency business in the Vancouver market”, said Dignan. “The team will continue to rely on Jim’s experience as a board member during this next phase of growth for the company.”

About Marrelli Trust

Marrelli Trust Company Limited is a provincially regulated trust company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia with a co-agent located in Toronto, Ontario (Marrelli Transfer Services Corp.*) Marrelli Trust offers a full range of transfer agent services for both private and Canadian exchange-listed companies. Our cost-effective service lines assist clients in achieving their goals. We are committed to providing the same fast, efficient, reliable services you have come to expect from DSA Corporate Services Inc. and Marrelli Support Services Inc.

Marrelli Trust is member of the Securities Transfer Association of Canada and CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc. For more information, please visit www.marrellitrust.ca.

Contact Information

Taylor Dignan

President & CEO

Lisa Cripps

Head of Transfer Operations / Trust Officer

Email: lcripps@marrellitrust.ca

Phone: 416-361-6990

Addresses:

Marrelli Transfer Services Corp.

82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, ON M5C 1P1

Phone: (416) 361-0737

* Marrelli Transfer Services Corp. is an agent of Marrelli Trust Company Limited and as such, solely provides transfer agent services on behalf of Marrelli Trust Company Limited to Ontario clients.