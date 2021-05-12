Malaysia says U.S. returns $460 million in recovered 1MDB funds By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A construction worker walks past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia on Wednesday said the U.S. Department of Justice has returned 1.9 billion ringgit ($460.22 million) of funds recovered from assets related to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
Malaysia has so far received 16.05 billion ringgit of seized and repatriated 1MDB funds, the finance ministry said in a statement.
($1 = 4.1285 ringgit)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.