Malaysia says U.S. returns $460 million in recovered 1MDB funds By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A construction worker walks past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia on Wednesday said the U.S. Department of Justice has returned 1.9 billion ringgit ($460.22 million) of funds recovered from assets related to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Malaysia has so far received 16.05 billion ringgit of seized and repatriated 1MDB funds, the finance ministry said in a statement.

($1 = 4.1285 ringgit)

