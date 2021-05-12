Major Brazilian crypto asset manager secures $26M in funding By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Major Brazilian crypto asset manager secures $26M in funding

Hashdex, the Rio de Janeiro-based crypto asset manager with over 4 billion Brazilian real ($765 million) in assets under management, has raised $26 million in a new funding round from investors.

According to Bloomberg on Wednesday, venture capital firm Valor Capital Group led the funding round with participation from Coinbase Ventures — the VC arm of American exchange giant Coinbase — and SoftBank.