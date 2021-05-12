Liz Cheney will run again despite ouster from Republican leadership

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

(Reuters) – U.S. Representative Liz Cheney will seek re-election in 2022 despite being ousted from the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, a source said.

The House Republican caucus voted to remove Cheney from their No. 3 leadership spot after she persistently criticized former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him through election fraud.

“We must go forward based on truth. We cannot both embrace the big lie and embrace the Constitution,” Cheney said after the House Republicans’ vote.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR