Live cattle futures end mixed; feeders rise as corn prices falter

Article content

CHICAGO — U.S. live cattle futures closed mixed on Wednesday, with the benchmark June contract easing in a light round of profit-taking while robust beef prices continued to underpin the market, traders said.

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June live cattle futures settled down 0.025 cent at 118.600 cents per pound, retreating after a climb to 119.425 cents, a three-week top near the contract’s 50-day moving average.

Back-months closed mostly higher, with August up 0.275 cent at 122.325 cents.

In the wholesale beef market, choice cuts rose by $2.71 on Wednesday to $315.08 per hundredweight (cwt), the highest in nearly a year, while select cuts rose $0.82 to $297.16 per cwt, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Analysts attributed the two-month climb in beef prices to the approach cwt of the U.S. summer grilling season, coupled with the reopening of restaurants following the coronavirus pandemic and consumers flush with U.S. government stimulus funds.

“Demand (for beef) is just off the charts,” said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities. However, he cautioned, prices may cool soon as retailers finish stocking meat cases ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day weekend later this month and Fathers Day on June 20.