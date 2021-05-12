Litecoin Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $335.675 by 18:39 (22:39 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.23% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 12.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $22.874B, or 0.97% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $334.686 to $393.938 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 3.69%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.215B or 3.40% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $318.9858 to $412.8018 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 20.08% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $51,834.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.30% on the day.

was trading at $4,049.46 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 1.97%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $984.332B or 41.62% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $472.993B or 20.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.