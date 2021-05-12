Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos Travis Barker

Just last month, Travis debuted a new tattoo above his left nipple that read “Kourtney” — ya know, in reference to his girlfriend and all.
However, this brand-new tattoo was done by none other than Kourtney herself.
Pics posted to Kourtney’s account show her writing out the design, much to Travis’s apparent approval:
As for the tattoo’s design, if zooming in on the paper is anything to go by, it looks like “K ❤️ ” was considered for the tattoo:
However, Kourt ended up making her tattoo debut a lil’ differently:
Yup, “i love you” in Kourtney’s handwriting.
Anyhoo, is Kourtney taking appointments now or what?
