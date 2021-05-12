Kazakhstan’s government to create roadmap for developing crypto market By Cointelegraph

Kazakhstan’s government to create roadmap for developing crypto market
Kazakhstan’s government is forming a roadmap to stimulate the development of the cryptocurrency industry and blockchain technology in the country.
State authorities have reviewed proposals to address the crypto industry’s development and reconsider the state’s approach to regulating crypto operations, according to a Tuesday announcement on the website of the prime minister of Kazakhstan.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.