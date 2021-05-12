Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.61% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 1.61% to hit a new 3-months low.

The best performers of the session on the were Tosoh Corp. (T:), which rose 4.41% or 87.0 points to trade at 2062.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (T:) added 4.23% or 72.0 points to end at 1773.0 and Nichirei Corp. (T:) was up 3.80% or 105.0 points to 2868.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 15.06% or 373.0 points to trade at 2104.0 at the close. Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (T:) declined 14.09% or 83.0 points to end at 506.0 and Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 10.04% or 58.1 points to 520.5.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 3039 to 584 and 127 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.20.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 0.86% or 0.56 to $65.84 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July rose 0.80% or 0.55 to hit $69.10 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.03% or 0.50 to trade at $1835.60 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.12% to 108.75, while EUR/JPY rose 0.10% to 132.04.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 90.200.

