Jaguar Land Rover’s fourth quarter is “good news” -CEO By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover had a good fourth quarter, the firm’s Chief Executive Thierry Bollore said on Wednesday ahead of results next week.

“You don’t know what is quarter four but I can tell you that it’s going to be good news again,” he said at an online FT conference.

“You will see, that despite COVID, the performance of the company has been incredible in the second part of the year.”