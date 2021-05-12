ISC Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

REGINA, Saskatchewan, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on May 12, 2021 in Regina, Saskatchewan.

A total of 10,686,203 Class A Limited Voting Shares were represented at the Meeting, being 61.06 per cent of the Company’s issued and outstanding Class A Limited Voting Shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters, including the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor for the ensuing year and the election of its Board of Directors.

Director Voting

The following three members of the Board were appointed by the Lieutenant Governor In Council of the Province of Saskatchewan in lieu of Crown Investments Corporation of Saskatchewan (CIC) voting its shares on any resolution to elect directors, as provided for in The Information Services Corporation Act: Joel Teal, Tom Christiansen and Doug Emsley.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of the remaining eight directors are provided in the table below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Withheld % Votes Withheld Roger Brandvold 5,255,898 99.90 5,305 0.10 Karyn Brooks 5,258,828 99.95 2,375 0.05 Tony Guglielmin 5,257,298 99.93 3,905 0.07 Iraj Pourian 5,255,343 99.89 5,860 0.11 Laurie Powers 5,256,028 99.90 5,175 0.10 Jim Roche 5,255,738 99.90 5,465 0.10 Heather D. Ross 5,255,828 99.90 5,375 0.10 Dion E. Tchorzewski 5,034,108 95.68 227,095 4.32

Auditor Appointment

Detailed results of the vote to appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration are provided in the table below:

Resolution Votes for % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration 10,681,098 99.95 5,105 0.05

The Company has filed a report of the results of matters voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC® is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Information Services Corporation

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca