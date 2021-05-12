India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.04% By Investing.com



India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.04%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the fell 1.04%, while the index declined 0.96%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tata Motors Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.31% or 10.45 points to trade at 326.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Titan Company Ltd (NS:) added 1.37% or 19.70 points to end at 1454.95 and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (NS:) was up 1.31% or 88.35 points to 6825.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tata Steel Ltd (NS:), which fell 4.44% or 54.75 points to trade at 1179.15 at the close. JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) declined 3.59% or 26.35 points to end at 707.90 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:) was down 3.39% or 32.20 points to 916.65.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which rose 1.31% to 1454.80, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which was up 1.21% to settle at 6820.40 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.05% to close at 225.80.

The worst performers were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 3.35% to 917.25 in late trade, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which lost 3.07% to settle at 2329.05 and Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.54% to 115.05 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 904 to 778 and 42 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1524 rose and 1435 declined, while 142 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 1.26% to 20.0800.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.05% or 0.95 to $1835.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 1.15% or 0.75 to hit $66.03 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 1.09% or 0.75 to trade at $69.30 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.10% to 73.447, while EUR/INR fell 0.02% to 89.0980.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 90.250.