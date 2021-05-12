IMF Wants Action From Zambia Before Resuming Bailout Talks

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The International Monetary Fund wants Zambia to implement agreed policies before resuming talks on a long-awaited economic program that has held up debt-restructuring talks with external creditors.

That’s dealt a blow to bondholders’ hopes for an agreement before general elections in August in the country that became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign default last year.

“We are ready to continue discussions as those measures are taken,” the Washington-based lender said. “The timing when the measures are taken is in the hands of the government.”

An IMF bailout will be crucial for Zambia before it can reach a restructuring agreement with the holders of as much as $12.74 billion in external public debt. The government will probably only be willing to implement reforms after the elections, and talks over a deal may drag on until the end of the year, Michael Kafe, an economist at Barclays Plc in London, said in a note to clients Tuesday.

Both the fund and Zambia’s Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu had said they hoped to reach agreement over an extended-credit facility ahead of the polls. The nation’s Eurobonds had advanced to the highest levels in more than a year in May, also buoyed by record prices for copper that Zambia depends on for more than 70% of its export earnings.