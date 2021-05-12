How Fame Has Changed How Celebs Act Around Family

From Keanu Reeves to Tom Hanks.

We’ve all heard stories about how fame can change people.

So when Reddit user u/joeygreco1985 posed the question, “People who are related to celebrities, how has their fame affected family gatherings and events?” those related to celebs came together to reminisce on the odd occasions.

Here are some of the best:

1.

Keanu Reeves


“I’m related to Keanu Reeves. We have a Reeves Ohana gathering every year in Hawaii and he never comes. Which I don’t blame him at all, his dad was not a good father so I assume, besides being a busy actor, he doesn’t come because that burned the bridges with our family. My dad sometimes mentions Keanu when the reunions happen, about how he doesn’t visit. It’s not in a bitter way or anything, just sometimes the little cousins ask. I haven’t met all my family in Hawaii yet cause I live in the mainland, but I do know at least a few people are salty about it. Other than that, my cousins look up to him and get excited when he’s in a movie. Even if the kids aren’t allowed to watch cause of violence they see a movie poster and look all awe-struck. So cute.” —u/Aeksel

2.

Megan Fox


“Megan Fox is my first cousin once removed (her mother and my grandfather are brother and sister). She’s six years older than me, so there are plenty of pictures of us playing together while growing up, but once she got to the point of puberty, she quickly shifted into modeling and moved from Tennessee to Florida to pursue it. She then got into movies and as you know, made it rather big.

The last time she was in town to visit was about twelve years ago. She came for Christmas and everything seemed normal until she whipped out the stack of headshots she had brought to sign for us to take to back to our friends and such.

She did make it a point to call my grandfather when he had his heart attack back in 2014, so not all is lost in fame. The headshots thing was just a tad comical.” —[deleted]

3.

Matthew McConaughey


“Matt McConaughey is my second cousin. He acts normal with us but the bastard has yet to deliver me a Buick for the bully I beat up for him 38 years ago… Though he does always bring the best booze to the parties.” —u/drycheck

4.

Edith Fore


“I had an aunt that had a bit role in a commercial. It was for Lifetouch, she was the old lady lying on the ground who said, ‘I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!’ She was a scream and must have done that line a thousand times during our family dinners. Even though everybody in North America has seen that commercial dozens of times she only got recognized a couple of times. She was once recognized in a mall and laid down on the floor and said the line, people were cheering and clapping.” —u/doingthehumptydance

5.

David Adkins AKA Sinbad


“My uncle is Sinbad (the comedian/actor). He is married to my biological aunt on my dad’s side, so I am not his blood relation, but his kids and wife are blood related to me. We go on vacations with them every summer, and have for the past 6 or so years. We didn’t for a while when him and my aunt were separated, but after they got back together we see that family at least once a year. 

Just got back from a vacation with them actually. At first it was a little annoying having to stop every couple minutes because someone asked for a picture, but eventually he stopped posing for pictures while with us. He just says “sorry, I’m with my family” now. 

Nothing terribly exciting, but he has been famous since I was born, so I didn’t get a before and after experience. The coolest thing was definitely going to Disney/universal with him. We got the VIP treatment and skipped every line. We rode dueling dragons probably 5-7 times back to back. Three of us barfed, it was great.” —u/WhatIsThisAccountFor

6.

Charlie Brown creator Charles Schulz


“My grandfather was Charles Schulz, the creator of Peanuts (Charlie Brown). I don’t really know how it affected my family gatherings because my family hasn’t been together for a long time for other reasons. But I do know that for a few members of the family the comics are really important to them and they really pride themselves in their involvement with them.” —u/psylnced

7.

Tom Hanks


“My wife is a distant relative of Tom Hanks. It doesn’t affect her at all. It affects me because she reminds me of it every time he is mentioned on the TV.” —u/MulletOnFire

8.

Mr. Bigglesworth from Austin Powers


“My sister-in-law’s cat is related to the cat from Austin Powers. They’re from the same litter.” —u/remembersarah18

9.

Lucy Lawless


“My aunt is Xena the Warrior Princess and absolutely nothing at family gatherings. She is just our aunt. We got stopped a couple times in New Orleans by people who recognized her. Back in NZ when her show was going on some little girls would come up and want to take pics.

She’s one of the nicest people to talk to and never acts like a celebrity. I have gotten to do some very cool stuff in my life which I’ll never take for granted because of her kindness! Hey Lucy! I’ll let you guess which one of us it is if you out there!” —u/KnuckleCurve01

10.

Richard Ramirez


“My ex-wife is related to Richard Ramirez, yes, The Night Stalker. He comes up at EVERY single family gathering big or small. They would talk about him for hours. Same stories same reactions. As the years went by he slowly started to disappear from the conversations. Then he goes and makes national news when he died.

We were already divorced when it happened but that did not stop her family from reaching out to me and telling me, in detail, all about his life and death. It still comes up every time I come across any of them. Can’t tell if it’s pride or sorrow.” —[deleted]

11.

Members of Cage The Elephant


“My cousins are in the band Cage The Elephant. They are so down to earth that their fame doesn’t really affect our family. We are all so close (even though we live so far away) and they invite us to their concerts when they’re in town. I will say when we plan family reunions, everyone’s first question is ‘Will the boys be on tour then?’ Of course this is because everyone wants all the family there and my cousins are usually the most busy out of everyone with schedules that are pretty finite. Overall, it has brought us all closer having such successful people who worked hard in our family.” —u/Pcinfamily

12.

Steve Smith


“My Uncle is Steve Smith AKA Red Green, the Canadian handyman comedy show from the ’90’s. We used to all gather in the 90’s and 00’s when our generation had wedding season. He was always the life of the party without ever trying. If there was a lull in conversation he’d pipe in with something hysterical and have the whole table laughing. Never tried, he was just a natural and would never interrupt anyone else. He’s a very kind and wonderful guy.

We’d go to tapings of the show and would howl, not only at the show but at the “countrified” studio audience. It was all in good fun. I think the only effect it had at gatherings were on our very excited SO’s meeting him for the first time. We only gather once in awhile now as he’s winding down a bit – he’s in his 70’s now and enjoying semi-retirement (still doing shows). The fam tells me we bear a strong resemblance which is nice.” —u/snakelord

13.

David Tennant


“My spouse is related to David Tennant. I did not know this until after we were married (spouse born in America). Not impacted life at all except I got to meet him during my first trip to London. Their family scored us tickets to Much Ado About Nothing and we saw David Tennant and Catherine Tate after the show. Nothing bad to say about either of them; they were both lovely and effusive and Tennant gave us both a hug even though neither of us had ever met him before. Spouse had a brief chat about mutual acquaintances in the family and then we left.” —u/LJGHunter

14.

James Roday


“My first cousin on my father’s side is James Roday. He has always been the type of guy, even as a kid, we all knew he was going to be famous. He’s just always had that ‘it’ factor, so when he became famous those of us in the immediate family just saw it as an end to the means. 

The only uncomfortable thing to happen at a family function was at my grandmother’s funeral. It was obviously a very emotional time, but my brother’s wife at the time didn’t see it as such and was taking any opportunity to snap as many selfies and candid ‘Look at me with Sean from Psych‘ photos as possible. He was very tactful about it though and graciously granted her as much as he could handle until my brother made her chill the fuck out. Jamie is a good dude, man. Definitely one of the people in my life that I am most proud of, because he earned every bit of fame and fortune he has received all the while staying an incredibly humble guy.” —u/mase_in_mass

15.

Andrew Carnegie


“My great great grandfather is Andrew Carnegie, I’m named after his daughter. My mother spent her summers as a child at his castle, Skibo, in Scotland. I’ve visited a couple times as well, but the castle isn’t in our family anymore (my great grandmother ended up selling it partly because her son, my grandfather, passed away very young). 

As most people know, Andrew was a philanthropist. He gave away most of his money and built a bunch of libraries around the world and started many foundations. Education was very important to him. That being said, my family has never been CRAZY rich, but comfortable. I grew up in the suburbs in a small town in a modest house. Starting working in high school and am now a nurse. Andrew did leave all of his descendants (mine being the last generation to receive it) a trust fund specifically for educational purposes. My siblings and I have used that for some of our tuition fees but now I am paying for my own school. I feel honored to be a Carnegie and am pursuing a career in nursing and public health in hopes of starting my own non-profit one day.” —u/margarreed

16.

J.K. Rowling


“I’m relatively closely related to JK Rowling, and to be honest it doesn’t affect family gatherings at all. Either people whisper about her from afar, or go up and have a conversation with her. Most people don’t make a big deal of it and she does the same and just chats to anyone that speaks to her. The biggest reaction I ever get is when someone finds out I’m related to her, haha!” —u/jack_hughez

17.

Dr. Demento


“My uncle is Dr. Demento. He’s a really cool guy. Insanely knowledgeable about music and music history. He is totally cool at family gatherings.” —u/CopyCenterPhil

18.

Abe Lincoln AND a hall of fame porn actor


“My uncle is a retired hall of fame porn actor. He’d come to Ohio for Christmas every year and my mom would give him AND his sexy porn star girlfriends my room since it was the biggest. One Christmas morning my mom had me go in to wake him up and LOW AND BEHOLD his girlfriend was completely naked on my bed. I stared for a minute then woke them up. I was 12. My voice changed 3 octaves that year.

Also I am distantly related to Abraham Lincoln but that doesn’t affect me as much.” —u/corxcore

Are you related to anyone famous? Let us know in the comments!

